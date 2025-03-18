Backstage Update On WWE Signees Lance Anoa'i & Hikuleo

Back in 2024, WWE made two moves to seemingly bolster their long running Bloodline stable, signing former New Japan star Hikuleo, the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and former MLW star Lance Anoa'i, the cousin of Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso. The only problem is neither Hikuleo nor Anoa'i have set foot on WWE TV yet, and though Anoa'i was reportedly kept off TV while he recovered from injury, their absence has become so glaring that some are wondering just what's going on.

On Tuesday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed the status of both Hikuleo and Anoa'i, and he too seemed to have little idea about what was going on with the potential Bloodline members. He did, however, confirm that Hikuleo was under WWE contract, which some have questioned.

"He's been in Orlando for forever," Meltzer said. "They just haven't decided...I don't know what the deal is. Maybe it's just one of those things where they're waiting for him to be ready for the main roster, and they don't want to put him in 'NXT' early. I don't know...I mean I don't know. He's been there, and for whatever reason, they don't put him on 'NXT' television. They have a reason."

One thing Meltzer made clear was that WWE remained high on Hikuleo, noting that he had heard no complaints about him, despite the fact that he's yet to appear on TV. Alas, he revealed the same couldn't be said for Anoa'i, though he didn't elaborate as to why.

"There's been criticism of Lance Anoa'i that he may not make it," Meltzer said.

