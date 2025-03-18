The Miz Uses John Cena WWE Raw Promo To Call Back On Classic Segment

Yesterday on "WWE Raw," John Cena made his first appearance since turning heel after winning the Elimination Chamber, and aligning himself with The Rock. The 16-time World Champion delivered a 20-minute long promo, where he blamed the fans for his actions, claiming that he had been through an abusive relationship with the WWE audience for 25 years, and that he's breaking up with everyone, whether they support him or not. However, Cena also mentioned that he's been the "butt of an invisible joke," alluding to the humor and memes that have been found over his "You Can't See Me" slogan, leading The Miz to poke fun at his former rival on social media.

After "Raw" concluded, the "A-lister" took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share a segment from "Miz TV" from two years ago, where he mocked Cena by wrestling an invisible version of him.

"I know Cena said in his promo tonight that being the butt of an invisible joke is not funny but this is still pretty funny to me. #WWERaw @WWE @netflix."

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where "The American Nightmare" will be looking to extend his title reign far beyond 365 days and prevent Cena from winning his 17th world championship. Rhodes and Cena are expected to go face-to-face again on next week's edition of "Raw," which will be held from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.