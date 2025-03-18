Booker T Wants This WWE NXT 'Throwback' Match To Turn Into An Ali-Frazier Trilogy

After nearly a month of feuding between "WWE NXT" and TNA, the rivalry between NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA's Moose reached its apex at "NXT Roadblock" last week, when Femi defeated Moose to retain his title. As such, it appears the issues between the two are over for now, which would come as a disappointment for "NXT" announcer Booker T, who like Kylo Ren at the end of "The Last Jedi," is demanding more.

Talking about the Moose-Femi match on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker revealed how much he wanted to see Moose and Femi lock horns again. And he did so by saying Moose and Femi's rivalry should take similar form to one of the greatest boxing rivalries ever known.

"That was a throwback match from back in the day, where you saw two guys that were 250+ lbs in the middle of that squared circle, throwing down some Shakespeare, 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Phantom of the Opera,'" Booker said. "Really, really, having a really good feel to that match context. And then you saw...when it was time for Moose to actually do something spectacular, boom, he actually came out of the trick bag and did it...Everything was right, as far as that match goes between Oba Femi and Moose. I think I said it. I feel like that match is going to be like the Ali-Frazier trilogy. It's got...we've got to run it back in some way. We've got to run it back. And then, after we run it back, we got to run it back again. Just one more time. We've got to get three pay days out of this, at least."

