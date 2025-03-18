Chelsea Green Explains Recent Tribute On WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green is no stranger to the hardcore style of wrestling, but with her WWE Women's United States Championship on the line in a Philadelphia-based Street Fight, she wanted to channel "The Hardcore Legend" himself. At the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 race press conference (footage via Adrian Hernandez), Green opened up about her recent tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's alter ego, known as Cactus Jack, which came equipped with the signature red, flannel vest and a "Wanted"-sign shirt with Green's face on it.

"I knew going into this Street Fight that I had to make it special," Green said. "I wasn't sure how, and I kept playing with the idea of, is it a look? Am I bringing something back that's nostalgic for the fans? That's how I landed on Mick Foley.

"I love Mick Foley. I've had a great relationship with him for the past ten years, so I texted him. I said, 'How would you feel if not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?' He loved it and he was supportive. I knew that was the right decision, especially being in Philly with the ECW ties, the hardcore ties. I think he was the perfect person to kind of do that for."

The Street Fight in reference took place on the March 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown," with Green defending her Women's United States Championship against Michin, who sported a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Thanks to the surprise arrival of Alba Fyre, Green retained her title and additionally welcomed in a new member to her "Secret Her-vice." Tonight on "WWE NXT," Green will raise up her title once again, this time against Sol Ruca.