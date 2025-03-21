Mark Briscoe Calls Former ROH TV Champ Fastest Rising Star In AEW

As a member of The Conglomeration, Mark Briscoe is certainly no fan of The Don Callis Family. However, that doesn't mean he can't acknowledge talent when he sees it. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Briscoe gave a shout-out to one young wrestler for the work he's been putting in.

"Kyle Fletcher is one of the fastest rising stars in professional wrestling," Briscoe said. "The best thing to ever happen to him was to develop the chip on his shoulder that he currently has. He was a tag team guy forever, much like myself."

Recalling a past independent match between the Briscoe Brothers and Aussie Open, Briscoe stated that Fletcher was doing great work as a tag team alongside Mark Davis, but his rivalry against Will Ospreay brought out a whole new side of the wrestler. For Briscoe, the key moment in the feud was when Fletcher shaved his head to ensure he no longer shared a similar look with his former friend.

"That's when he stepped out of Will's shadow," Briscoe continued. "That's when he took his game to the next level."

Earlier this month at AEW Revolution, Fletcher's feud with Ospreay culminated in a cage match that saw Ospreay pick up the win. With his former tag team partner Davis also staying busy in the singles division, it seems likely that Fletcher will continue his run as a solo performer for the time being. What remains to be seen is who he might face off against next.

