Tommy Dreamer Says These AEW Heels Have 'Nuclear Heat'

Although Tommy Dreamer has his issues with the current state of AEW programming, the "Busted Open After Dark" host seems to be enjoying most of what the promotion has to offer right now. On a recent episode of the podcast, Dreamer complimented the lineup of villains and highlighted a few of his favorites.

"If you look at great heels, AEW has Christian Cage — nuclear heat," Dreamer said. "MJF — a lot of heat, and at times nuclear heat. Don Callis — thermo-nuclear heat, just because most people know that it's all real with Donald."

Dreamer was in the midst of discussing MJF's direction on last week's "AEW Dynamite," highlighting his distraught mindset following his loss to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Revolution. The "Busted Open" host was an especially big fan of the in-ring segment that saw MVP offer his business card to MJF, potentially opening the door for a partnership between the former AEW World Champion and the Hurt Syndicate.

While Dreamer stated that he is a big fan of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, he doesn't yet categorize them as being "over" as heels in the same way as the other performers mentioned. In order to fully win the audience over, Dreamer believes the current AEW World Tag Team champions need a solid storyline against a strong babyface team. He doesn't know who that might be, but Dreamer hopes the storyline goes in that direction rather than having MJF pull the duo away from MVP's influence.

The aforementioned segment on last week's "Dynamite" had MJF unsure of whether to accept MVP's card, but the wrestler wound up taking it. It seems MVP made a convincing argument by reminding MJF about the lack of gold around his waist, and there will surely be some follow-up on tonight's "Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.