Lex Luger Discusses Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

While it wouldn't appear to be the case at first glance, Lex Luger and Hulk Hogan have often found themselves intertwined. Part of that is because of their rivalry in WCW, where they traded the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 1997, but its mostly due to Luger initially being seen by WWE as Hogan's successor, a view put forth when Luger bodyslammed Yokozuna in the summer of 1993, shortly after Hogan departed WWE.

On the latest "Lex Expressed," Luger talked about being compared to Hogan, but made it clear that was something he himself never took too seriously.

"Other people mentioned that all the time," Luger said. "But there will only ever be, in my mind then and now, one Hulk Hogan. I never felt in competition, or wanted to emulate or follow in his footsteps, or be the next Hulk Hogan. Cause I always felt there would never be another Hulk Hogan. I just wanted to be the best Lex Luger I could be with my character. So I never felt any pressure. A lot of the fans mentioned that, but my thought process never went there at all."

These days, Hogan isn't the most popular person in wrestling, as evident by the reception he received when appearing on "WWE Raw's" Netflix premiere in January. But Luger is not among the people you can count as wanting nothing to do with the "Hulkster."

"We have a great relationship," Luger said. "It's been special...There's always been a mutual respect. All our interactions are positive. I'm very fond of Hulkster, and I'll always be thankful to him for the work he did with me. Our relationship, to this day, is fantastic."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Lex Expressed" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription