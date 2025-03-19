Trick Williams Offers Simple Explanation For Scene At The End Of WWE NXT

Last night, Trick Williams defeated Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground Match via knockout, but following his victory, he called out NXT Champion Oba Femi and expressed that he wants an opportunity to reclaim the title. While Femi was confronting Williams, Je'Von Evans intervened in an attempt to stop both men from fighting. However, during Evans' interruption, "WWE NXT's" hottest new faction DarkState arrived to the scene and appeared ready to attack. That said, instead of Williams, Femi and Evans standing together to anticipate a possible ambush from the group, Williams shoved Evans to the ground, which led to a three-way brawl between each competitor. The "NXT" roster surrounding the ring would help breakup the brawl, ending the show with a heated face-to-face interaction between Williams and Evans. The former NXT champ then took to social media last night to comment on his actions.

"I don't need friends."

Heading into Stand & Deliver season, it seems like Williams could be gearing up for a rematch against Femi for the NXT Championship, but after the brawl that transpired on last night's show, it remains to be seen if Evans will also be given an opportunity to compete for the title. Williams has shown a darker side to his character as of late, which was on display Tuesday during his match with Thorpe, where he overwhelmed him with a series of punches to claim the victory. Having shown that he doesn't need to rely on anyone, time will tell if a heel turn could be in Williams' future.