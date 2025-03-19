AEW's Thunder Rosa Discusses Motivation In Megan Bayne Promo

AEW's Thunder Rosa once again felt the wrath of Megan Bayne this past weekend, getting beaten up by her backstage and then losing to her on "AEW Collision." But just as notable was what came before that, when Rosa cut a series of fiery promos denouncing Bayne and her actions since arriving in AEW in January.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" on Wednesday, Rosa was asked by co-host Dave LaGreca what was behind Rosa's impassioned words. The former AEW Women's World Champion confirmed the obvious, dismissing Bayne's arrogant attitude she's sported as demeaning towards long-time AEW veterans like herself.

"Honestly, there's a lot of...pent up anger of what I was telling you," Rosa said. "I think there's been a couple of women that...we have been there over five years...we've put our bodies on the line...we sacrifice everything for this company. And then when you have somebody like that, that comes in and just...they think they're better than you, and they continuously [are saying] or want you to bow down to them or their antics, I'm not cool with that...I am not. I'm never going to be, and I never will be.

"And if that's going to be a problem for anybody, because I feel that way, and I will defend my integrity and the integrity of others that have worked so hard for this division, then so be it...So I really, really, really felt what I was saying. And you know this, I'm all about respect. And I feel like, many times, not only for me, but a lot of us have been disrespected. Period. And if there's disrespect, you know there's going to be anger, you know there's going to be a reaction, and you know we're going to fight for what is right with us."

