AEW World Title Rematch Between Cope & Jon Moxley Not Main-Eventing Dynamite

In a rare but welcome move by AEW, a women's match will main event "AEW Dynamite" from Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Megan Bayne versus Kris Statlander is listed to end the show. The match is main eventing over the AEW World Championship rematch pitting Jon Moxley against Cope in a street fight, after the finish of their match at Revolution wasn't well-received by many.

It will be the second women's match on the card, after TBS Champion Mercedes Mone successfully defended her gold against Billie Starkz. Bayne previously defeated Statlander on "Dynamite" in February. Last week on "Dynamite," Bayne took out Statlander after she came to the aid of Willow Nightingale, who as being beaten down by Penelope Ford. Bayne hit Statlander with an F5, leading to Wednesday's reported main event.

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm is set to be on commentary for the match. Bayne leveled Storm last week after Storm addressed the AEW fans after she retained her gold against Mariah May in a "Hollywood Ending" Match.