TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Announces He'll Be At WWE World During WrestleMania Week

WWE World is returning this year alongside WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the five-day event offering meet-and-greets as well as panels for fans to enjoy. It seems that in addition to many of the expected WWE stars, there may be some surprises in attendance, with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry announcing on Instagram that he'll be taking part in the festivities.

Hendry noted that there are limited tickets available, and he's correct that many of the announced WWE World activities are already sold out. The TNA star will be holding two photo op sessions, with one on Saturday afternoon and the other on Sunday.

While it's a slight surprise to see a non-WWE star present at the event, Hendry seems inevitably bound for the promotion when his TNA run concludes. Hendry has already taken part in several matches on "WWE NXT" as part of the WWE-TNA partnership, and made a brief appearance in this year's WWE Royal Rumble.

Other wrestlers who still have tickets available for their WWE World events include Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio, and more. Present performers are either offering photo opportunities, autograph signings, or both.

In addition to those scheduled signings, WWE World features an area known as "Superstar Row," where general admission attendees will also have opportunities to meet and take pictures with WWE performers. The event also offers live programming, walk-through WWE memorabilia museums, and even a tattoo parlor. Single day general admission tickets are still available, as well as a five-day pass for the entire event.