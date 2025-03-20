AAA Vacates Tag Titles After 214 Days Of Inactivity From AEW Star, Former WWE Champion

As the final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" hammers home, all good things must come to an end. When they come to an end, however, it usually occurs after some level of activity. That wasn't the case when it came to the AAA World Tag Team Championship reign of former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi, and current AEW star Satnam Singh. On Instagram yesterday, AAA announced that Dhesi and Singh were being stripped of the AAA Tag Titles effective immediately. The promotion cited Dhesi and Singh being "inactive" as champions for 214 days as the reason for vacating the titles.

Keen viewers of AAA will note that those 214 days of inactivity make up the entirety of Dhesi and Singh's title reign, as the duo have not appeared in the promotion since winning the belts at TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City, in August. Shortly after that event, AAA began cutting back on costs, which included releasing long-time color commentator Hugo Savinovich, suggesting that Dhesi and Singh never being brought back for shows could've been part of AAA looking to save money. Whether that's the case or not remains a mystery.

What's also a mystery is what will happen with the AAA World Tag Team Championships next. The promotion is set to hold their annual Rey de Reyes event this Saturday in Mexico City, but the card is largely filled up thanks to the Rey de Reyes tournament, Flammer defending the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Dalys, and Alberto Del Rio defending the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. As such, it appears the future of the AAA Tag Titles may not be determined until a later date.