WWE Star Seth Rollins Set For Guest Host Stint On NFL Network Series

Chicago Bears fans will have some added representation on the NFL Network next week, as WWE star Seth Rollins is set to serve as a guest host on "Good Morning Football" for three days, according to Front Office Sports. Rollins will appear on the show from March 24 through March 26, alongside co-host Kyle Brandt.

Explaining the upcoming appearances, Rollins joked that it combines two things that he loves: football and listening to himself talk. On a more serious note, the wrestler stated that he's done many guest appearances on football podcasts and radio shows, and this felt like the natural next step.

Rollins also cited his growing friendship with Brandt as a reason for the upcoming guest host stint. The two got to know each other as Rollins appeared on the show several times in the past, and the WWE performer believes that they have strong chemistry.

"He's got the energy that WWE brings the table, right?" Rollins said. "And I think that him wanting me on the show and then being there and having a rapport with him immediately helped my comfortability."

Along with the upcoming guest host run, Rollins once again teased the idea of hosting a Chicago Bears sports podcast, stating that he has WWE's blessing to do so. Before that, Rollins can be seen on "Good Morning Football" next Monday through Wednesday. The show airs on the NFL Network weekday mornings starting at 8 a.m. ET.

That means Rollins will seemingly be absent from next week's "WWE Raw," which is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland. However, before that, he will appear on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" in Bologna, Italy, where he promised to confront Roman Reigns and CM Punk over his long-standing issues with both men.