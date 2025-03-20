AEW's Eddie Kingston Pays Tribute To 'Guardian Angel' Homicide Ahead Of His Retirement

With the announcement that independent wrestler Homicide is retiring after more than 25 years in the business, AEW and ROH asked Homicide's longtime tag team partner and friend Eddie Kingston to make a video introduction paying tribute to the performer for a supercut of Homicide's highlights. Ahead of Homicide's final match tonight, Ring of Honor has posted Kingston's introduction on X.

A legacy cemented. Eddie Kingston pays tribute to his friend and former ROH World Champion Homicide in the ROH Timeline of Homicide, reflecting on the importance of his career ahead of his retirement. Watch ROH Timeline: Homicide right now!

▶️ https://t.co/NlvTgQxlfw pic.twitter.com/DmMPCXQ1Tl — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 20, 2025

"I want people to know this man, Homicide, because he inspired so many of us, and made so many of us," Kingston said. "I know he's gonna hate this, but he's not just my mentor — he's really a guardian angel for me. He always calls at the right time."

Earlier today, Homicide revealed that his retirement was forced upon him due to a medical issue, and it was not a decision he came to by choice. Homicide's final match will take place tonight in New York independent promotion Outlaw Wrestling, with Homicide and Bull James taking on Mike Santana and Afa Jr.

Though Homicide's career is seemingly coming to a close, Kingston teased in his introduction video that it may not be a permanent ending. The wrestler noted that both men are fans of the late Terry Funk, who notoriously wrestled numerous "retirement" matches but continuously made his way back to the ring.

In addition to crediting Homicide as an inspiration, Kingston wound up forming a tag team with the performer beginning in 2011. Their most recent match together took place last year at NJPW STRONG Windy City Riot, where they unsuccessfully teamed up with Jeff Cobb and TJP of United Empire against Bullet Club.