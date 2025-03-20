WWE Star CM Punk, AEW Ref Bryce Remsburg Pay Tribute To Retiring Indie Legend Homicide

Tonight, the in-ring career of former Ring of Honor World Champion and TNA X-Division Champion Homicide will come to an end after he and Bull James take on Afa Jr. and TNA Wrestling's Mike Santana at Outlaw Wrestling. Before the veteran officially hangs up his boots, though, a number of his peers have taken the opportunity to salute him across social media.

"Homicide. One of a kind," wrote fellow ROH alumni CM Punk on his Instagram Stories. "Thinking about my friend and his career today. He will leave his fingerprints all over the wrestling landscape. I'm there in spirit my friend [red heart emoji]!" Along with his words, Punk shared throwback photos of Homicide, Samoa Joe, and himself, one of which showed the former holding the ROH World Championship.

Elsewhere on X, AEW referee Bryce Remsburg extended his support by writing, "The pop when Homicide kicked out of Bryan Danielson's SMALL PACKAGE in New York en route to becoming ROH Champion is still one of the loudest I've ever heard live. And he was always cool to me because Eddie [Kingston] told him I was cool. All the best, to Eddie's friend." This message came in response to a tribute video from Eddie Kingston, a long-time friend of Homicide's and a current star in AEW.

According to Homicide, the decision to wrap up his wrestling career was brought on by a brain cyst he developed, which has negatively impacted his speech and vision in recent months. Still, he hopes for nothing but happiness in his retirement match, with an abundance of smiles and partying.