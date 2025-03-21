Kevin Nash Names WWE Star (Not Travis Scott) Who Should've Joined John Cena & The Rock

The recent heel turn of John Cena has elicited comparisons to that of Hulk Hogan, which famously introduced the New World Order (NWO) faction in WCW. In Cena's case, his allegiance now seemingly lies with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and rapper Travis Scott. Should WWE want this budding stable to reach a similar magnitude to that of the NWO, though, Kevin Nash believes another WWE star should align with Cena and The Rock, instead of Scott.

"Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock," Nash, a founding member of the NWO, said on "Kliq This." "... I don't think Travis Scott's the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back. Like if you could get [Steve] Austin or [The Under]taker, if they had a year left in them where you could get that [nostalgia], you know what I mean? Then it's like a different era, it's none of the new guys. But we've all timed out. Randy looks amazing right now."

In turning heel, Cena painted a giant target on the back of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, whom he will challenge for the respective title at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Orton remains a loyal friend to Rhodes, with a run in Legacy initially bonding them. In recent years, Orton has helped Rhodes fend off various threats, many of which stemmed from The Bloodline. Given that Orton has turned on Rhodes before, however, it is possible for him to repeat that in favor of Cena, with whom he also shares much history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.