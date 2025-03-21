Why JD McDonagh Isn't Thrilled With Dominik Mysterio's WWE Recruitment Efforts

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh, who is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury, is not too pleased to see Dominik Mysterio try to bring in new members to the faction.

McDonagh, during his recent appearance on "Insight," joked that it seemed like he was the one keeping everyone together, with things falling apart once he left to tend to his injuries. He also had a subtle dig at Dominik Mysterio for trying to get in new members.

"People start talking about getting new members in. You want heat with me? It took me, I think, six months to get into The Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" questioned McDonagh.

Ever since McDonagh stepped away following his injury on an episode of "WWE Raw" in January, Mysterio has been trying to recruit new members to strengthen the group, but this has been met with disapproval from fellow member Finn Balor. McDonagh agrees with his Irish compatriot, believing that the group doesn't need any new members to replace him. He stated that things will return to normal once he's back from injury.

"I don't think so. I don't think we need them," replied the Irish star when asked if the group needs new members. "When I get back and we're back to full strength, let's see where the land lays."

McDonagh, though, argued that not everything involving the Judgment Day is negative at the moment, pointing towards the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships around the waists of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as one of the positives. But it remains to be seen how long things will remain well within the group, as there seems to be some dissension among Judgment Day members, especially between Balor and Mysterio. The former is likely unhappy after Mysterio accidentally cost him the Intercontinental Championship on this past week's "Raw."