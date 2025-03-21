WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Texted Cody Rhodes After 'Brilliant' Raw Promo

Cody Rhodes cut an impassioned promo on the March 10 edition of "WWE Raw," which caught the eye of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Nash recently opined on Rhodes' promo, where "The American Nightmare" had boldly claimed that he's the "captain" now and that he would beat Cena at WrestleMania. Nash stated that Rhodes did a great job with the promo, especially considering his opponent was not in the building.

"I texted Cody Rhodes after Monday night. I thought he did a brilliant fuc**ng job of going down there, cutting a promo, with them knowing that Cena wasn't in the building because he makes reference to it," Nash said on "Kliq This." He said it himself, 'Yeah, we're going to see him in Brussels.' And then they started the Cena chant, 'Let's go, Cena, Cena sucks," and it got loud. Cody no-sold it, he said, 'Hey, we're live on Netflix.' He basically just gave them the rudder of the ship, and then they immediately, they booed. He turned the crowd back 100% him babyface Cody and Cena as the heel. To me, that's a skill that a lot of guys [don't have]. Very few people can do that."

Nash claimed Rhodes has been over with the fans ever since his days in AEW, calling him the "Steve Jobs" of the "AEW movement." The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Rhodes and his brother Dustin's match in AEW made the promotion even more popular, but he thinks that Rhodes had to eventually return to WWE as he's a "WWE guy." The veteran star thinks the WWE Undisputed Champion deserves all the plaudits he's getting right now.

"I just think it's nice to see him finally get his rewards," said Nash about Rhodes.

Rhodes eventually went face-to-face with John Cena on this week's "Raw," where an irate Rhodes claimed that he would retire Cena early when they face off at WrestleMania 41. He also demanded that Cena bring the "real John Cena" to "The Show of Shows."