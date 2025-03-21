Bully Ray Explains Why Rhea Ripley Storyline On WWE Raw Doesn't Make Sense

WWE legend Bully Ray is not happy with the way things panned out in the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky on "WWE Raw," and feels that Rhea Ripley looks like a heel with her shenanigans

On this week's "Raw," Ripley hijacked the contract signing between Belair and Sky for their WrestleMania 41 match for Sky's WWE Women's World Championship. The Aussie star signed her name on the contract, despite her name not being in it, and later complained to "Raw" GM Adam Pearce backstage. On "Busted Open," Ray talked about the segment and why he didn't like it.

"The perception of Rhea with the fans is one thing, the reality is, I think they're making her a little too whiney and I don't know why," declared Ray. "It's kind of heel-ish the way she's going about it. I don't think Rhea signing her name to a contract that her name was ever on in the first place is going to fly."

Ray feels that Ripley will somehow get into the match, which will eventually make it a three-way contest between her, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 41.

"I'm sure Rhea will bi*ch, moan, and complain as the weeks go on, and somehow Pearce will put her in a predicament where she has to win a match or somehow do something — run the gauntlet, climb a tree, run around the block ... in order for her to get into the three-way match because the way they did it last night makes no sense," he added.

Belair earned the opportunity to face Sky at "The Show of Shows" after winning the women's Elimination Chamber match, while Ripley is unhappy with Belair for costing her the title that is now around Sky's waist. The Japanese star had won the title from Ripley on the March 3 edition of "Raw."