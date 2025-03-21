Mark Henry Takes Stock Of WWE Champ Cody Rhodes' Potential Allies (& Enemies)

With John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and rapper Travis Scott seemingly forming a unit, many have wondered if Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Cena's WrestleMania 41 opponent, will do the same. According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, that might prove to be a difficult task for Rhodes, but luckily, there does appear to be a possible ally for him.

"Who's the one that actually went at The Rock? Who can come to Cody's rescue? Cody, he's pissed off a lot of people that helped him," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "You start with Sami Zayn, then you get to Kevin Owens, then you get to Roman [Reigns]. He chose Roman Reigns to help him [at WWE Bad Blood] over Kevin Owens, which didn't go over well. And Roman is wanting separation from everybody. Who's there for Cody? [CM] Punk could be there."

Despite his plan to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk previously stated that he still considered "The American Nightmare" to be a friend, given their history. Ultimately, Punk's plan to face Rhodes for the title at "The Show of Shows" fell through as he lost both the Royal Rumble and the Men's Elimination Chamber, meaning that friendship could now potentially work in Rhodes' favor. It is worth noting, however, that Punk is reportedly on track for another program heading into WrestleMania, that being a three-way between himself, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

Looking ahead, Rhodes is once again set to be under the same roof as Cena when "WWE Raw" goes to Glasgow next week. There is no word on if The Rock or Scott will appear as well.

