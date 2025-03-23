Saraya Talks Working With Harley Cameron In AEW Before She Broke Out

When Toni Storm realized that she was 'Timeless' and Ruby Soho found out she was going to become a mother for the first time, Saraya was left by herself as the last remaining member of The Outcasts. However, she found a friend in the form of a young Harley Cameron, who quickly became Saraya's understudy and did a lot of the former AEW Women's World Champion's bidding. Once Saraya took a step back from wrestling, Cameron's popularity skyrocketed to the point where she is one of the most popular members of the AEW roster, and during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Saraya opened up about working with Cameron, and what could be in store for them in the future.

"Working with Harley was amazing. I had so much fun with her, [but] I said to her, 'The best thing I can do for you right now is take a break and be away from you.' People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back."

Since Saraya has been away, Cameron has shown the world how good she is at speaking Chinese, playing guitar, and being a ventriloquist, the latter of which led her to get under AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone's skin in the lead-up to their eventual match at Grand Slam Australia, which Cameron ended up losing. As for when Saraya will return to AEW, she has been working on outside projects and currently has one year left on her deal.