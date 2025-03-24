AEW CEO Tony Khan Reveals How Toni Storm Made It Into Queen Of The Ring Film Cast

On March 7, theaters across the United States marked the release of "Queen of the Ring," a biopic detailing the life of women's wrestling legend Mildred Burke. Among the film's cast is a trio of All Elite Wrestling stars — Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Kamille, the former of whom portrays Clara Mortensen. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, Storm's involvement in the film came about after he spoke with the film's director, Ash Avildsen.

"I talked to Ash at the beginning when he was working on this movie. He asked me about casting Toni Storm," Khan told the "Battleground Podcast." "Toni Storm is the greatest actress in Hollywood, so I was very supportive of it. We have other people in AEW involved in the project, but Toni Storm is the AEW Women's World Champion, first and foremost. She's the person I think of when I think of Hollywood and when I think of pro wrestling and they fit like a glove.

"I talked to Ash for about an hour on the phone when he was first working on the movie before he cast Toni in the movie," Khan continued. "He reached out to me about it and I worked around the schedule. Toni needed to take a little time off for filming. This was a long time ago and it all worked out just absolutely fantastic."

Recently, the "Timeless" performer attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of the Ring." Days later, she successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against Mariah May at AEW Revolution. Now, she looks ahead to Dynasty, where she will put her title on the line once again, this time against Megan Bayne.

