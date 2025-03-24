AEW's Shelton Benjamin Discusses Superficially Hostile Friendship With WWE Star Michin

For years now, wrestlers Shelton Benjamin and Michin (AKA Mia Yim) have shared a friendship that involves an aggressive rapport on social media, with the two often playfully poking back and forth at one another. Though they no longer work in the same promotion, appearing on "The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher," Benjamin offered some insight into his relationship with Yim.

"When I originally left WWE ... in 2010 and I started doing the indies, I met Mia for the first time," Benjamin said.

The former WWE star became impressed with Yim's in-ring skills after seeing her wrestle Mickie James, as well as a memorable intergender match at another show several months later. Eventually, the two began working in Ring of Honor together, where they solidified their friendship.

"Of course, she was an attractive girl, so my first thought is, 'Hmm.' But then I got to know her," Benjamin continued. "It was definitely one of those situations where I'm like, 'No. I really like her as a friend.' So I'm not gonna try to do the creep thing, and try to — you know. So we develop a big brother/little sister relationship."

Once social media became popularized, the two began taking humorous shots at each other across different platforms, which has only escalated in the years since. That has included Benjamin blaming Yim for false reports that he was released by WWE in 2022, along with numerous other jabs.

Following his actual WWE release in 2023, Benjamin is currently a member of the AEW roster, and is one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Bobby Lashley. Yim still wrestles in WWE, where she recently challenged Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship but came up short.

