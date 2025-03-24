The Injury That Changed Lex Luger's Life And How He's Fighting Back

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, Lex Luger, had a promising career and a look that made him seem like he was on the fast track to the main event during WWE's New Generation Era. However, a lackluster run in WWE and a convoluted tenure with WCW combined with serious substance abuse ended Luger's career before the time and ultimately led to his life being drastically changed.

In the past, Luger has admitted that he used growth hormones and testosterone in order to get and maintain his physique during his years of competing. However, even after WCW closed its doors and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion took a hiatus from wrestling, he didn't stop his substance abuse. Tragically, in 2003, Luger would be at former WWE valet, Miss Elizabeth's, side as she overdosed on a deadly cocktail of prescription drugs and vodka, leading to her death at 42. Unfortunately for Luger, his life would take another drastic turn in 2007 after he suffered a nerve impingement in his neck that first resulted in temporary paralysis, before devolving into quadriplegia, and by 2021, having to rely entirely on a wheelchair for mobility but still being able to use his arms.