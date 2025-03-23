WWE Hall Of Famer Talks Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Getting Involved In Raw Main Event

The main event of the March 10 episode of "WWE Raw" featured CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event clashing in a steel cage match. After the two men went to war in the cage, however, Roman Reigns made his return and took Rollins out (technically winning him the match by dragging him from the cage to the floor) before decimating Punk, who was being cradled in the ring by Paul Heyman.

In an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the production team for obscuring Reigns' entrance during the match, allowing the crowd to pop before he even appeared on television. He also has one question that has yet to be answered.

"I'm still trying to figure out how Paul Heyman just miraculously showed up in the middle of the f***ing ring," Nash said. "Roman's got [Rollins], I'm like 'Oh sweet, he's going to Curb Stomp him.' I turn around and f***ing Paul Heyman doing the Betsy Ross with Punk in the ring, like what the f***?"

Nash indicated that Heyman would have some explaining to do after the segment, which is likely still true after the March 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The main event segment of the show featured a confrontation between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, who are now officially set for a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. Before things descended into a brawl, Punk thanked Heyman on the mic "for delivering your Tribal Chief on a silver platter for me here tonight," then attacked Reigns from behind after he'd slowly turned to stare Heyman down.

