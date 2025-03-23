Backstage Report Identifies One AEW Talent Who Missed Dynamite Due To Omaha Blizzard

Last week, a blizzard swept across the Midwest, resulting in heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Additionally, many All Elite Wrestling staff and talent had their travel plans disrupted en route to Omaha, Nebraska, the site of "AEW Dynamite" and one of the cities hit by the blizzard. While some arrived at the show by driving, others couldn't make it all.

According to Fightful Select, former AEW World Trios Champion Jay White is amongst those who ultimately missed "Dynamite" as well as the "AEW Collision" tapings that accompanied it. AEW fans last saw White on the March 12 edition of "Dynamite," in which he addressed his recent actions at AEW Revolution. According to White, he did not intentionally strike Cope (aka Adam Copeland) with the briefcase during his AEW World Championship match at Revolution. Still, White asserted that he was the rightful number one contender to the respective title, which is currently held by Jon Moxley.

After driving several hours to Omaha, Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Cope once again, this time in a Street Fight on "Dynamite." And once again, Moxley retained, though not without some outside help and post-match battle scars after being impaled by "Spike," Cope's nail-filled baseball bat.

Elsewhere on "Dynamite," Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Billie Starkz. In the main event, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander, with AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm looking on from the commentary desk. At one point, Bayne launched Statlander into Storm, prompting Storm to challenge Bayne to a match at AEW Dynasty afterward.