Dave Meltzer Breaks Down AEW Ramifications Of Potential WBD-UFC Deal

AEW confirmed its media rights deal with WBD last October, securing its broadcast future until 2028. But, it seems like WBD isn't content with their current offerings as they are reportedly keen on adding UFC to their portfolio, and a new report has discussed how that could impact AEW.

As per Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," UFC would likely air on TNT — the current home of AEW's "Collision" show — if the two parties were to strike a deal. The report claims that "Collision," which currently airs on Saturday, will likely not air on primetime if UFC moves to TNT. But there is a possibility of "Collision" moving over to TBS, which airs AEW's other weekly show, "Dynamite."

AEW's Saturday show has been on TNT ever since it first aired in June 2023, while "Dynamite" moved to TBS in January 2022. Meltzer believes it would not benefit "Collision" if they're constantly moved around. He also added that other sports could also air on TNT when UFC is not telecast on that day, and "Collision" may have to air after the event concludes, which may actually work in favor of the AEW show as they could get a good lead-in.

UFC, whose parent company TKO also owns WWE, currently has a deal with ESPN that expires at the end of the year.

As part of their new media rights deal, AEW's shows air on TBS and TNT, as well as streaming service MAX, from the start of 2025. AEW also recently announced that its pay-per-views can now be bought on another streaming service, Amazon Prime Video.