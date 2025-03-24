WWE NXT Star Jaida Parker Opens Up About Main Roster Debut In Women's Royal Rumble

In recent years, the Royal Rumble match has served as a platform for WWE's young stars from "NXT" to showcase their character and make an impression on the fanbase. This year's match was no different, with numerous stars from the developmental brand featuring in the men's and women's Rumble match, one of whom was Jaida Parker.

Parker's main roster debut came in the women's Royal Rumble match, and she recently spoke about that experience in her appearance on the" "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast.

"I tried to hold back all the tears that I had built up because it has not been an easy journey at all. There are days where you question everything, and you question yourself. For me to get that reassurance, I told my momma, 'You can't tell me god ain't real. You can't because there's no way in hell that I can go through all these trials and tribulations and still end up on top. That ain't nothing but god,'" she said. "[I told myself] This is my chance to show the world, the WWE Universe, in front of those fans and millions of people tuning in, who the hell Jaida Parker is, and that's exactly what I did."

The "NXT" star reflected on a moment during the Rumble when she, along with three other Black women — Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Lash Legend — shared the ring to create something special. She holds that moment dear to her heart because she looked up to Belair and Naomi, both of whom inspired her to become a wrestler.

"I was just embracing that moment because a lot of people can't say they've ever had that moment with them," she said. "I'm always praising them because they are the black women that I look up to. I can't speak for everybody else but seeing them come up in this industry, and how long they've been in this industry, it's not only inspirational but it's like, 'Okay, I'm trying to make my idols become my rivals.'"

Parker was in the Rumble match for just under seven minutes and was eliminated by Jordynne Grace.