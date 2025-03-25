AEW's MVP: My One Career Regret Is Never Slapping One Specific Wrestling Executive

The motto for The Hurt Syndicate is "We Hurt People," and since their arrival in All Elite Wrestling, they have done just that. From Swerve Strickland to The Outrunners, no one has been safe from MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, with Benjamin and Lashley now reigning as the AEW Tag Team Champions. However, there is one person in wrestling that MVP in particular would have liked to have hurt but never got the chance, to the point where when MVP and Benjamin were on "The F Y'all Podcast," they were asked if they could slap anyone, dead or alive, who would it be? While not revealing any specific names, MVP knew exactly who he would hurt if he had the opportunity.

"You know who I want to say right? You know who I want to say, I just don't know if it would be the best thing to say right now. Let's just say, in my professional career, I have only one regret. There's one individual, an executive for a wrestling company, that I wish I had slapped the s**t out of when I wanted to, and I never got the chance, and I'll leave it at that. I'll leave it at that, I'll leave it at that, that's not hard to figure out."

Benjamin was then asked the same question, and aside from WWE's Michin, who he has had a long standing rivalry with, he tends not to think about putting too much energy into the people he doesn't like. With that said, he did provide an answer. "There's no one, except for probably the same person he's talking about that you know...I wouldn't mind giving one across the face."

