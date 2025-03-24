WWE HOFer Paul Heyman Brags About Access To Famous Steakhouse

WWE is in the midst of a European tour, often meaning intense travel plans for the company's performers. Thankfully for Paul Heyman, a chance encounter with a wrestling fan helped him mitigate some of the stress, as revealed in a post on social media platform X.

When you fly back and forth over the ocean with zero sleep, and Morton's no.1 steak chef insists on cooking for you personally (and no, that's not Jacob Fatu)! pic.twitter.com/ORKFJnxkiv — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 22, 2025

Heyman did not reveal which Morton's location he paid a visit to, but the WWE manager is a born-and-raised New Yorker. Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" took place in Bologna, Italy, and it seems Heyman was in and out of the country fairly quickly.

The latest "SmackDown" saw Heyman accompany Roman Reigns to the ring as the WWE star offered an explanation for his interference in Seth Rollins' and CM Punk's steel cage match on "WWE Raw." Both Rollins and Punk came out to confront Reigns, with Punk reminding everyone that Heyman still owes him a favor.

That favor originated late last year, when Punk agreed to Heyman's request for help at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Punk entered the WarGames match alongside the Original Bloodline and helped the team defeat Solo Sikoa and the new version of the group. In return, Punk wanted an undisclosed favor from Heyman, and the intervening months have seen frequent references to the plot point.

The Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins Triple Threat has now been officially announced for WWE WrestleMania 41 next month, with Heyman and his favor to Punk set to play a key role in the story leading up to the bout. The two-night event is scheduled for April 19 and 20, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.