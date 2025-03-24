AEW Highlights Profane Chris Jericho Fan Interaction After Obscene Gesture

"AEW Collision" aired in two parts this past weekend, with Chris Jericho and the rest of The Learning Tree making an appearance on night two. Following the show, AEW shared a video to social media highlighting an interaction between Jericho and a young fan with a colorful vocabulary.

EXCLUSIVE: During #AEWCollision, "The Nueve" @IAmJericho tried to provoke a young fan that wasn't having ANY of it! pic.twitter.com/olAH1rpnl6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

The interaction began with the child giving Jericho the middle finger, which was not initially caught on camera until Jericho goaded the child to do it a second time. This was followed by two minutes of back-and-forth trash talk between the wrestler and the fan, including the use of the word "f**k" by the child. The brief segment ended with the fan angrily criticizing Jericho for his Ring of Honor World Championship run before Jericho replied by telling them to go to their room.

Fellow AEW star Mercedes Varnado commented on the clip via social media this morning, stating that she would've slapped the child if she had been in Jericho's position. While the moment involving Jericho and the fan was not included on the actual "Collision" broadcast, the clip has garnered a strong amount of attention on social media.

Jericho is currently feuding against Bandido, with the two set to wrestle another match in the near future. Last month, Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Bandido on an episode of "Collision," but after Jericho recently humiliated fellow luchador Gravity, Bandido is out for revenge. Last night's "Collision" saw the two have a heated confrontation in the minutes before Jericho's fan interaction.