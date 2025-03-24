Backstage Update On Ticket Sales, Crowd Size For Most Recent AEW Dynamite Episode

The March 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Mercedes Moné retain her AEW TBS Championship against Billie Starkz, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet both earn the right to challenge for the AEW International Championship at Dynasty, and Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship against Cope. However, not a lot of people were able to get to the arena in Omaha, Nebraska due to a severe blizzard that caused major travel disruptions for fans and those within AEW. Dave Meltzer touched on this topic during a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," stating that the weather impacted the walk-up numbers massively, something that AEW gains a lot of ticket sales from.

"First of all, because of the blizzard, they had no walk-up, and because of the blizzard, more importantly which is to their credit, there were not really a lot of people in that building but they made a lot of noise, because they had like over 2,000 tickets out but a lot of people, like hundreds–there were less than 1,500 people in the building I think." Meltzer explained that people who didn't already have tickets weren't going to get one on the day because of the bad weather, and for some people that did have tickets, they were told to stay in their homes as the blizzard was a danger to life in some areas.

Despite the severe weather, many people in the company, especially Tony Khan, were thrilled with how the show went down given the circumstances. Moxley also received his fair share of flowers for his match with Cope, which saw him get "Spike" stuck in his back in a spot that reportedly had people backstage losing their minds.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.