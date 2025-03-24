CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Give Fan A Special Moment At WWE Live Event

Last night on WWE's "Road to WrestleMania" house show tour in Nottinghamshire, England, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes partnered together to defeat GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa in tag team action. Following their victory, both Punk and Rhodes met with a young fan in the ring, who had a specific offer in exchange for the opportunity to meet "The American Nightmare."

While Punk and Rhodes were signing turnbuckle pads, a fan dressed as the Undisputed WWE Champion entered the ring with a sign that read, "I'd trade my pacifier to meet Cody." Rhodes then lifted the fan up on his shoulder, and was joined by another audience member who also had the opportunity to meet both WWE stars.

Punk is scheduled to appear on "WWE Raw" tonight where he is set to provide his thoughts on the triple-threat match that was made for WrestleMania 41 between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and himself. As for Rhodes, he will once again be face-to-face with John Cena on "Raw," who was greeted with an overwhelming response from the crowd in Brussels, Belgium last week after returning to WWE for the first time since turning heel at the Elimination Chamber.

Before competing at last night's house show, Punk also met with a fan outside of the Motorpoint Arena who had arrived with a physical disability. The "Best In The World" took a photo with the fan, and also signed the back of his wheelchair.