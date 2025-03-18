John Cena Gets Support For WWE Raw Promo From Fellow Star

After two long weeks, John Cena was on hand for yesterday's episode of "WWE Raw" to finally explain why he turned heel on Cody Rhodes back at Elimination Chamber. And Cena's rationale seemed to have less to do with Rhodes and more to do with the fans. Indeed, the 16 time World Champion spent most of "Raw's" opening half an hour launching into a tirade against the "WWE Universe," claiming he had been in an "abusive relationship" with them for most of his career, among other pointed accusations. This prompted Rhodes to interrupt, with him and Cena trading words, but ultimately not coming to blows just yet.

To no one's surprise, Cena's explanation wasn't popular with the fans in Belgium, nor colleagues such as announcer Michael Cole. But Cena's remarks did get some support in the WWE locker room, most notably from New Day's Kofi Kingston. Taking to X Tuesday morning, Kingston quote tweeted a segment of Cena's speech from yesterday, and proceeded to come to Cena's defense.

"Not. A. Single. Lie. Told," Kingston tweeted. "You people have been AWFUL."

Of course, Kingston may not be coming at this situation from the most objective point of view, as he and New Day partner Xavier Woods have been the subject of ridicule from fans ever since the duo turned their backs on former teammate Big E during a New Day Celebration on "Raw" back in December. In the months since, Woods and Kingston's attempts to justify their actions have fallen on deaf ears, leading to the duo taking a more adversarial view of the fans, similar to the outlook Cena took on "Raw."