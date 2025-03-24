WWE Shop Drops WrestleMania 41 Golden Championship Belts

WWE WrestleMania 41 is now less than a month away, and the promotion is moving full-force to promote and market this year's event. That includes selling a new set of golden WWE Championship belts, specifically themed for WrestleMania 41. The replica titles, which were priced at $849.99, sold out within hours of being listed.

The limited edition championship belt features an engraving that says, "WrestleMania Golden Champion," along with side plates highlighting the show's logo, dates, and host city — Las Vegas, Nevada. Similarly, the straps also feature the city and branding for this year's event, including the use of roman numerals, hearkening back to previous iterations of the big event. In addition to the plating, the belt itself features gold coloring that matches the look of the metal.

While the replica belts are now sold out, the company still has a wide range of additional WrestleMania 41 merchandise ready to go. That includes t-shirts, jerseys, action figures, and much more, all available at WWE's official online store. It's worth noting that the WrestleMania 41 side plates for the title belt are still available for purchase – just without the rest of the replica championship.

This year's WrestleMania is set for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As of today, six matches have been announced for the two shows, including Cody Rhodes against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Bianca Belair defending the WWE Women's Championship against IYO SKY, and a high-profile Triple Threat involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.