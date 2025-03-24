Dave Meltzer Discusses Prospective WWE WrestleMania 41 Matches

With less than a month remaining before the two big days, WrestleMania 41 has its top matches set, including Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, IYO Sky vs. Bianca Belair, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER. Still, with two nights of show to fill, plenty of other matches are expected to be announced soon, only some feel that WWE has been slow in getting around to them.

That's the opinion one Dave Meltzer shared while reviewing this past Friday's "SmackDown" on the Monday edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio." The wrestling journalist/historian noted that while most of the top matches were locked in and announced, other prospective matches were taking longer to be made official, and some were going in directions Meltzer hadn't anticipated.

"We have the matches that we know, and they haven't really started on other ones," Meltzer said. "They've got, I think, 8 or 9 matches, and then the rest...I mean, I think that they've got something with Jacob Fatu, but I don't know if it's with Solo or with Strowman in a Last Man Standing.

"I thought that they were going to do something to build a Last Man Standing here, and here they just did this DQ finish...it didn't feel like...I don't know. I didn't feel like that was necessarily the direction. I mean Jade...Jade and Naomi, obviously. But we knew that anyway. But some people thought because Jade destroyed her twice that 'Why do the match?' But they made sure they had a reason to do the match, because Naomi destroyed Jade on this show."

