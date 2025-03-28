TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Takes Stock Of First Year In AEW

AEW's Mercedes Mone has celebrated her one-year anniversary in the promotion with a touching post, expressing her happiness about her time with AEW so far.

Mone debuted on the March 13, 2024, edition of "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" show, 15 months after leaving WWE. The AEW TBS Champion, in her recent "Mone Mag" newsletter, spoke glowingly about her current run in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Time truly does fly, and I can confidently say this has been one of the most transformative years of my career. AEW has reignited my fire, passion, and deep-seated love for this sport. It has been a beacon of hope for me, and I am endlessly grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this opportunity!" Mone stated. "I am privileged to share the ring with the absolute best women in the world—strong, fierce competitors who push me to elevate my game day in and day out. And let's not forget the men; their relentless drive inspires me to strive for greatness beyond compare."

The AEW TBS Champion then thanked the fans for the support and love they have shown her and is excited to be a part of the promotion. She ended the post by vowing to leave her mark in pro wrestling and promised that there's a lot more to come from her in the future.

"This journey is far from over; I am committed to leaving an indelible mark on wrestling history. The train won't stop here, and I promise you, the best is yet to come," said the former WWE star.

Mone has had quite a successful year in the promotion as she won the TBS title in her very first match in AEW, defeating Willow Nightingale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and is closing in on a year with the title around her waist.