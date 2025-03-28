Tommy Dreamer Recalls First Time He Saw Spiked Bat Featured On AEW Dynamite

Despite using a baseball bat spiked with nails against his opponent, Adam Copeland was not successful in his recent attempt to dethrone Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion. Discussing the brutal use of the spiked bat on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer recalled some of the weapon's history that pre-dates AEW altogether.

"First, I saw it with Abyss in TNA, and it was 100% real," Dreamer said. "It was a board with sharpened nails at the base of it. ... Whenever you swung that bad boy, it's very, very top heavy. A lot of times, you'd have to swing it pretty hard, but it'd stick into the turnbuckle."

At a certain point, a safer prop version of the weapon was made, but Dreamer said that it was rarely (if ever) used. TNA officials and wrestlers decided that, if the weapon was going to be used, they were going to go all out with it.

Skipping forward to the recent "AEW Dynamite" match, Dreamer stated that he initially thought the promotion had opted to use a fake version of the spiked bat. The first hit on Moxley may not have drawn blood, but the second attack caused the weapon to get stuck in the wrestler's back.

"I'd be a hypocrite if I said anything negative about any of that stuff," Dreamer continued. "This spot was brutal. The last time I saw something as brutal was Sabu [at ECW] Born To Be Wired."

The Sabu bout in question took place in 1997 during a main event barbed wire match against Terry Funk. During the match, both Sabu and Funk faced extensive damage from the barbed wire, with Sabu receiving an especially nasty cut on his bicep. The bloody contest ended with Sabu becoming the new ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.