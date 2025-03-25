Kevin Nash Reacts To AEW Dynamite World Title Street Fight Between Cope & Jon Moxley

Last week's "AEW Dynamite" featured a rematch between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, with the two battling it out in a violent Street Fight over the AEW World Championship. Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that he wasn't a fan of the bout. It wasn't the violence that bothered Nash, but rather the pacing of the match's many run-ins.

"It's really, really bad psychology," Nash said. "It'd be like 'Braveheart,' and ... you were fighting the British and you came down there with eleven guys, and you waited until you had two left before the 93,000 over the side of the hill decided to [join]."

Unsurprisingly, the match featured interference from the rest of the Death Riders as things began to culminate. Nash took issue with the fact that it took so long for Copeland's back-up to arrive, costing him the match. Though the Death Riders were neutralized by the combo of FTR and Willow Nightingale, interference from The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne wound up allowing Moxley to retain.

"How did they come up with this?" Nash asked. "During the day, nobody smartened anybody up?"

Nash did acknowledge that he'd heard that Moxley had a rough travel day ahead of "Dynamite," with a blizzard forcing the champion to drive 11 hours to get to the show. As a result, it's understandable if some elements of the match didn't go as planned, but Nash blamed Tony Khan for not re-arranging the show to give the performers more time to prepare.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.