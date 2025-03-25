Tommy Dreamer Praises Key Aspect Of Jon Moxley's Spiked Bat Spot On AEW Dynamite

It's been nearly a week since AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sent the wrestling world into a flat out tizzy, when Adam Copeland suplexed him onto "Spike," Cope's weapon of choice, during their World Championship street fight on "Dynamite." And given that "Spike" is a board with nails sticking out of it, Moxley's landing resulted in the board getting stuck in his back, leading to it needing to be pulled out, and plenty of discourse over the spot ever since.

Reviewing the match immediately after on "Busted Open After Dark," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer came down on the side of the spot, noting it be hypocritical for him to be negative on it given his own history in hardcore matches. But while Dreamer appreciated the spot, even if the sight of it being pulled from Moxley's back made him a bit nauseous, his biggest take away was how Moxley handled the aftermath, making sure to sell the spot for all it's worth, even walking around with the board stuck in his back.

"His selling was phenomenal throughout," Dreamer said. "They got me on every one of their false finishes. When I say I would love ref pulls or ref bumps, I thought '1-2 [ref pull].' Kickouts are cool, but if it's a ref pull, and you have all the other people coming in...It still worked, and it was a great match. It was a great hardcore match. It was a sick-ass hardcore match where, again, [it was] elevated to the next level with that type of violence. We watched a man basically get suplexed onto a bed of nails. And that's not really a parlor trick, that's just 'Hey, you're going to get stabbed. You're going to get hurt. Let's see where that takes us.'"

