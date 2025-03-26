Kevin Nash Names More Brutal Spot Than Jon Moxley's Spiked Bat On AEW Dynamite

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Cope failed to capture the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in a Street Fight, but it didn't stop the "Rated-R Superstar" from putting his opponent through excruciating pain. After multiple weapons had already been brought into the match, Cope would find "Spike," which is his bat embroidered with nails, and would swing it at Moxley's back in the ring. However, the most gruesome spot of the entire night came when Cope suplexed Moxley onto the bat, with the nails going deep into the skin of the AEW World Champion, who struggled to get the weapon removed from his back. The stunt was easily one of the most disturbing visuals in AEW history, but according to WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, there's another AEW moment that was far worse than Moxley being impaled by the bat.

"It's one thing if you get color on your forehead because you're going to go right in the back and you're going to put peroxide. You're going to clean the hell out of that thing. But your back, like you got to buddy system that and have somebody clean you up. It wasn't as bad as when Cody got burnt by that table, it wasn't that bad." Nash said on "Kliq This."

During an Atlanta Street Fight on "Dynamite" in 2021, Rhodes had put Andrade through a burning table of fire, but the flames caught on to "The American Nightmare's" skin and ring gear, leading him to be on fire while pinning Andrade for the victory.

