Dave Meltzer Offers Update On WWE WrestleMania 41 Title Matches

Heading into WrestleMania 41, it seems like WWE could be planning to feature several multi-person matches at the event. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk have already been scheduled to compete in a triple-threat match. The Intercontinental Title scene continues to heat up, with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Penta reportedly penciled in to challenge Bron Breakker for the championship in a fatal-four way. Although it's yet to be confirmed, all signs also point towards another triple threat match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. In addition, WWE's tag team division has yet to be considered, which often takes center stage for multi-person contests at the event. That being said, according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," some multi-person matches could be planned, but not for WrestleMania.

"They may move one of them to TV, it won't be the Roman Reigns match obviously or the Rhea Ripley match, but they may move the other ones too. Cause when I asked about the card, I mean that's the one thing I've been told it's like, are these matches going to happen? It's like, well, they're all going to happen, just a question of when. Some will be at WrestleMania but we don't know which ones ... it's like the same thing as last year, all of a sudden, the SmackDown the night before Mania, they have a whole bunch of matches that were probably originally earmarked for consideration for Mania."

WrestleMania 40 featured six multi-person matches across the entire weekend, but judging by WWE's latest booking decisions, they should have no trouble exceeding that number this year.

