WWE's Finn Balor Seems To Be Getting On The Same Page With Judgment Day Teammate

Last week, Finn Balor referred to Dominik Mysterio as a snake after the latter tripped him up on the turnbuckle during an Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker on "WWE Raw." Fast forward to this week, it seems that the Judgment Day cohorts are back on the same page, with Balor sharing photos of the two (along with Carlito) on social media.

"Anyone who has brothers knows things aren't always smooth," Balor wrote. "Ups/downs and disagreements are normal. But real brothers can move past that. I got you @DomMysterio35 [red heart emoji]."

On "Raw" in Glasgow, Breakker defended his title against Penta as Mysterio and Carlito looked on from ringside. When Breakker appeared on the verge of victory, however, Mysterio struck Breakker from behind, causing the referee to call for the bell. In the moments following, Mysterio and Balor took turns slamming a chair against Breakker's back, with Mysterio urging Penta to follow suit. Instead, Penta launched the chair back at Mysterio and superkicked him, prompting Balor to retaliate with a series of stomps on Penta. In the end, Balor, Mysterio, and Carlito stood tall as "Raw" went off the air.

Recent reports indicate that there are plans for the Intercontinental Championship to be raised up once again, this time in a fatal-four-way at WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio, Breakker, Penta, and Balor are said to be the participants. Given this dynamic, Balor and Mysterio could help each other to progress through the reported title match. Much like the Royal Rumble, though, this match would ultimately be every man, or in this case brother, for themselves.