TNA Stars React To Company Departures

Tuesday saw the announcement of several high-profile TNA departures hit wrestling news cycles. While many fans were shocked and disappointed at the exit of top names such as TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim, it seems that TNA's own roster is unsatisfied with the changes, as several stars have taken to social media to express their grievances.

Steph De Lander expressed her displeasure late Tuesday morning with a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. In her post, which has garnered 115,000 views and 2,100 likes as of writing, De Lander exasperatedly asked "[what the f***]" TNA was doing. Fans and talent alike rallied underneath De Lander's post, with fellow TNA talent Kimberely Ford publicly supporting De Lander's exasperation.

wtf r we doin lol — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) March 25, 2025

Facts — 👑 Kimberley Ford 👑 (@RoyaltyCanadian) March 25, 2025

Ford made a post of her own, irate at Kim's termination from TNA's board. In her post, Ford hailed Kim as a "trailblazer" for women's wrestling, and called her exit from TNA "beyond absurd."

Okay GTFO.... @gailkimITSME is a living legend. A trailblazer. An absolute icon. You are going to FIRE her @ThisIsTNA ? Beyond absurd. Unfathomable. Gail. I love you. I respect you. Where you go I will follow. MORE WOMEN IN POWER IN WRESTLING. Canadian Royalty. 🇨🇦👑🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/qTTSpLFvl2 — 👑 Kimberley Ford 👑 (@RoyaltyCanadian) March 25, 2025

Rosemary joined in on the conversation, and expressed her dissatisfaction with a simple angry emoticon. Fans empathized with Rosemary, with one expressing their similar reaction upon reading the news of TNA's departures.

😡 — The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) March 25, 2025

Tasha Steelz's social media reaction followed. Steelz's frustrated outburst has garnered 27,000 views as of writing, and many fans expressed their similar exasperation. One fan noted the rise of "NXT" stars on TNA programming, and posited that WWE's talent was "replacing" TNA's Knockouts.

GTFOH 😡 — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) March 25, 2025

The changes come just over a year after Scott D'Amore's own TNA departure, and come just two months after both companies announced a multi-year partnership. TNA and WWE's partnership has brought viral talent such as Joe Hendry to WWE programming, and has provided some less-featured members of the "NXT" roster to cross over to TNA's broadcasts. One of TNA and WWE's most recent crossovers saw Cora Jade take on Masha Slamovich at "TNA: Sacrifice" for the Knockouts title, which Slamovich ultimately retained.