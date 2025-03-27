Kevin Nash Addresses Fan's Concern Over WWE's Build Toward WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is three weeks away, and there's been some criticism about the build for WWE's biggest weekend of the year, with some fans wondering why there's not much emphasis on the build for various storylines aside from the feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked this question by a fan on his "Kliq This" podcast, who stated that WWE hasn't focused on the storylines surrounding the Royal Rumble winners. The veteran star doesn't seem to be worried, claiming that a show like 'Mania is sold on the main event, i.e., Rhodes vs. Cena.

"I think they've been trying. Like, they put Rhea kind of in the mix-up with that, where she took the contract and signed it. It just seems like, you know ... you always sell on the main event, and I just think that the Cena-Cody thing is [where it's at]," said Nash. "We still have what four TVs [ Raw shows remaining before WrestleMania]. Eight TV shows [Raw and SmackDown combined] and you've got NXT's if you want to do something there."

As of this writing, there are four "SmackDown" shows and three "Raw" shows before WrestleMania 41, which will be held on April 19 and 20, 2025. So far, just six matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 41: Rhodes and Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match; Gunther against 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight title; women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair challenging Tiffany Stratton for her WWE Women's Championship; Kevin Owens against Randy Orton, and women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair against either Iyo Sky or Rhea Ripley, with Belair's opponent set to be determined on the March 31 edition of "WWE Raw."