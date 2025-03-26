Bully Ray Assesses How A Year Off Recovering From Injury Has Impacted WWE's Charlotte Flair

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed Charlotte Flair's mindset ever since she returned from injury, and how she seems "untouchable" right now in her feud with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Ray, while analyzing the rivalry between Flair and Stratton heading into WrestleMania 41 on "Busted Open," stated that the latter is more comfortable as a heel in WWE, explaining how he thinks that WWE thought things would change once she was paired with Flair. The tag team legend feels Flair's spell away from the ring due to injury has done her a world of good.

"Charlotte has returned virtually untouchable. That's how good Charlotte is. This year away has done Charlotte a world of good — mentally, physically ... and Charlotte knows who she is. She's a very confident woman," said Ray.

Ray also argued that it is futile for Flair's opponents to mock or use her age and experience against her in promos.

"That's why I go back to this age thing, [her opponents say] 'Oh, Charlotte, you're old.' Wait a minute, there are women here older than her who haven't accomplished half of what she's accomplished. And when Charlotte's like, 'Yeah, you get to my age and you'll be lucky to be in this business or whatever you're doing,' that's so true," Ray added.

He stated that he couldn't imagine using the age card against the likes of Hulk Hogan or Ric Flair if he were in a promo battle with them. Ray believes that wrestlers don't truly excel in the business until they're "old," emphasizing that Flair's opponents using the "old" label doesn't affect "The Queen."

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 in a match against Asuka, but made a triumphant return to the ring over a year later at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she won the women's Royal Rumble match.