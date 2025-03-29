Goldberg Addresses Relationship With WWE Star Bron Breakker

Goldberg has discussed his relationship with WWE's Bron Breakker and the conversations he has had with him regarding his career.

Breakker has drawn comparisons to Goldberg due to their shared finishing move — the spear — as well as their backgrounds in football. Goldberg revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that the two share a close relationship, due to his friendship with Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner.

"We've got a relationship that goes back 20 years, man. Riding with his dad and his uncle, I learned a lot in the business, and that kid was growing up just like Gage [his son] did when I retired — you know, a couple of times ago at WWE — and he was around. We knew he was always going to be a dude just like us, following in our footsteps in a certain way, whether it's in the business or another endeavor. I mean, he and I spoke a lot when he was in college playing football, we spoke in high school when he was playing football, we spoke when he was attempting to play in the NFL, and we've spoken a number of times since he's, you know, turned into who he has at WWE. Yeah, I'd say we're really close, man."

He sees a lot of him in Breakker and claimed that there are other things from his playbook that Breakker had been asked to do, which he hasn't done due to his respect for him.

"We're extremely close, and I see a lot of myself in him, and, you know, if it wasn't for his respect for me and my respect for him, along the way, people have tried to get him to do more things that I kind of did," he said. "He's a great kid. He's a wonderful kid. His only limitation is his height. That's it. There ain't nothing in the world that can stop him."

Goldberg believes that Breakker has a great resume and has no limitations in the wrestling world.