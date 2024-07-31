WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Opens Up About Relationship With Bron Breakker

Goldberg has discussed his relationship with Bron Breakker and what he feels about the youngster's WWE run so far.

Breakker has drawn comparisons with Goldberg thanks to them both having a football background as well as using the spear as a finisher. The WWE and WCW legend recently spoke on "Insight," where he revealed that he has spoken to Breakker a lot over the years and stated that they have a close relationship.

"Love him," began Goldberg when asked about Bron Breakker. "He had my tattoo, I think at some point he had to cover it up and change it. They tried to mold him after me a bit at the training facility. We had conversations throughout. We're pretty close."

The WCW legend revealed that he has known the WWE star from a young age and spent a lot of time with the Steiner Brothers' children. The former WWE star is happy with the success Breakker has had so far and highlighted what a physical specimen Breakker is, whose explosive power, he explained, makes him stand out.

"The kid's a freaking freak. He can't get any taller, [but] he's a freak. His is force equals mass time acceleration. His whole deal is explosion, and that's what makes him different," declared Goldberg. "He shines in an area where people don't. He rises to the top because he's different and takes it seriously, he's physical, and he's got a great head on his shoulders."

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed how Breakker — who played football before joining pro wrestling and WWE — has helped his son Gage, who is a budding football player, currently signed with the Colorado Buffaloes. The "WWE Raw" star had previously said that Goldberg was one of his favorite wrestlers growing up and that the veteran star has been a mentor to him.