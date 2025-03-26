Eric Bischoff Calls This WWE WreslteMania 41 Match Stipulation A 'Cop Out'

WWE has never shied away from booking several multi-person matches at WrestleMania, and this year doesn't look to be any different. Despite not being officially announced, it's expected that Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY will compete for the Women's World Championship, and that the Intercontinental Title will be defended in a Fatal-Four Way. However, one multi-person match that has already been confirmed will be the personal battle between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, and according to Eric Bischoff, booking a triple-threat match between the three competitors is a poor creative decision.

"How would they benefit from being in the ring with each other from a perception point of view, short answer is, they're not. They won't because we're already at such a high level. Is Roman Reigns going to become more over as a result of being in this match? Unless there's some kind of wacky important finish. Is Rollins? Is Punk? No ... they're not going to benefit from this trifecta." Bischoff said on "83 Weeks."

Bischoff continued to explain why creating multi-person matches for major events is lazy, stating that the stipulation is purely just to get more eyes on the product instead of properly serving the story.

My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines ... unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event."

