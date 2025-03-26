Lexis King Reflects On Integrity Of Latest WWE NXT Triumph

Lexis King successfully defended his Heritage Cup trophy during last night's "WWE NXT," defeating Je'Von Evans with some assistance from Oba Femi. Though it's questionable whether King would've pulled off the victory without Femi's help, the second-generation wrestler made the decision not to acknowledge the interference in a post on X celebrating his win.

"Another win in the history books for my glorious reign as Heritage Cup Champion!" King wrote. "No cheating, no distracting managers, and absolutely no outside factors that determined the victor! It feels good knowing I defeated one of the best athletes in all of NXT all ON MY OWN."

King's post was accompanied by several emojis to emphasize his point, with a kissing face, a trophy, and a crown capping things off. The wrestler has held the Heritage Cup for several months, since he defeated previous holder Charlie Dempsey via disqualification in December and then solidified his win with a "Sudden Death" victory over Dempsey in January.

Last night's match ended in a count-out after Femi dropped Evans with a powerbomb on the ring apron. The interference happened in clear sight of King, who was distracting the referee to ensure Evans didn't win through a disqualification. After the match, more "NXT" stars joined the fray, including Trick Williams and the mysterious new faction known as Darkstate, but King was long gone by that point.

Since joining WWE a year and a half ago, King has been featured as a fairly prominent player on "NXT." Though he's challenged for several titles on the brand, his Heritage Cup victory is the first accolade he's picked up in the company thus far.